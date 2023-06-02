Nora Fatehi is one of the A-listers when it comes to dancing numbers in Bollywood movies. The diva, who started her career with item numbers, has created a world of her own where she is now a singer, a dancer and an actress. In a recent interview, Nora admitted how she gets panic calls from the producers for her help to come to their aid for their bad movies. Keep scrolling to get to the scoop!

Nora has been ruling over our hearts with her belly movements, gorgeous looks and sensuous groovy songs. Be it Dilbar or Saki Saki or Kusu Kusu – she has been giving back-to-back hitmakers. However, she doesn’t want to fall into the typecast category.

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Nora Fatehi called herself a ‘b*tch’ and said, “At work, I am a b***h some times, I am difficult, because I don’t expect anything but the best, because I have sacrificed so much, and when I go in front of the camera, or when I’m on stage, I don’t leave any crumbs, I eat.”

Further, when asked how she feels while getting panicky calls from the producers, Nora Fatehi explained, “I don’t know if everybody needs me, but it definitely gives me a certain sense of empowerment, and responsibility. And if I do say yes, I give them everything. I give them my time, I rehearse for hours, I make sure I take every detail, down to the costume and makeup, very seriously. And when I’m in front of the camera, I really deliver. So, it’s not like, ‘Oh, you need me? I’m here, I’ll do two-three steps and leave. It should be good enough, at least I’m standing’. No.”

She further mentioned that she doesn’t say yes to all of the songs that are offered to her and only chooses one or two among them as she doesn’t want to bore her audience and get into the typecast zone.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi revealed that she has four films lined up to release. Well, what are your thoughts about this? Let us know.

