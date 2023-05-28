Nora Fatehi is a fashionista, and she hardly ever misses a chance to show off just how stylish and in vogue she is. Whether we see her on the way to or back from the gym, out and about the city for lunches or appointments or on the red carpet, Nora slays and makes heads turn. And that’s exactly what happened last night when the actress attended an event in Abu Dhabi.

To the event, the actress opted for a figure-hugging multi-coloured gown paired with an electric blue shrug, and netizens are massively trolling her for it. From comparing it to ‘tirpal’ to calling it a winter blanket, read on to know all they had to say.

Nora Fatehi is in Abu Dhabi, attending the 2023 IIFA Awards. To an event last night, the actress – who has an Instagram following of over 45 million followers, was a little experimental and opted for a blue, orange and pink swirly gown complete with shiny tinsels and sequins. She accessorized it with a puffy electric blue shrug that rested on her shoulders but still touched the floor.

This extraordinary fashion affair of Nora Fatehi hasn’t gone down well with netizens, as many have taken to social media and are trolling it. Before you read the comments, check out her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Trolling Nora for complimenting the stunning gown with the blue shrug, one netizen wrote, “Bariah k liye plastic ki suvidha rainny season mai plastic promotions (sic)”

Another added, “Barsat Ki blue plastic lag rahi hai”

A third noted, “Tirpal chura layi kiska”

A fourth commented, “Bhenchoo hmare yaha aise kapre pe gehu sukhate hain😎😎 (sic)”

A fifth added, “My godddd winter blanket 🔥😍😍😍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

Another – this time not commenting on the gown or the accessory, wrote, “Nora Fatehi forehead is more bigger than my future 😂😢👏

What are your thoughts on Nora Fatehi’s electric blue shrug look on the IIFA 2023 red carpet? Tell us in the comments.

