Shah Rukh Khan, hands down, is a doting father, and his moments with his kids often make their way on social media, and the Pathaan star never misses a chance to talk about them. SRK, once speaking about his elder son Aryan Khan, looked visibly coy as the latter knew more about the Kam*sutra poses than him. His old video has been resurfaced online and has gone viral. Scroll below to look at a blushing SRK speaking about his funny interaction with his son Aryan.

Aryan was born in 1997, followed by Suhana and AbRam, and they are all the apples of SRK and Gauri Khan’s eyes. The eldest son is all set to make his debut as a director of a web series, and Suhana will soon make her acting debut with Khushi Kapoor. Aryan also started his clothing brand, D’YAVOL X, a few weeks ago, which was criticised for overpriced products.

A few years ago, Shah Rukh Khan gave a speech at the prestigious Yale University. His snippet involving learning about Kam*sutra from his Aryan Khan is going viral on Instagram, shared by a fan page, srk_army_. SRK shares how he and Aryan ‘stumbled’ upon the Indian Sanskrit text on s*xuality and eroticism by Vātsyāyana, and it was not a happy moment for the Pathaan star.

Shah Rukh Khan said, “The other day, my son and I stumbled upon Kam*sutra on the net” After a short pause, he continued, “And I can tell you that experience was not happy.” He added, “He’s 14, and he knew more about the poses than I did… That sucks, yeah!” The netizens’ reactions to the clip were as amusing as SRK’s bashful expression throughout the video.

One of the users commented, “i want a dad like this”

Another comment read, “Result for being remain loyal to one women in your whole life”

One of them, taking a jibe at Aryan wrote, “Aur log iske bete ko gentleman bol rhe hain”

Followed by another saying, “Beta ab baap hota h”

And, “Atleast he is open to talk about those things not like others indians parents”

