Ranbir Kapoor may have moved on in his love life with Alia Bhatt. The couple began dating on the sets of Brahmastra, tied the knot in April 2022 and is blessed with a daughter, Raha. But his past continues to linger in the minds of fans who cannot seem to get over his controversial relationship with Deepika Padukone. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani leads came together for a reunion and eyebrows have been raised on their closeness. Scroll below for details!

Bunny and Naina will remain amongst the top favourite couples in the history of Bollywood. There was something unique about their bond, which faced a lot of hurdles, but fans were happiest with the climax when it turned out to be the endgame. The reality, however, was quite different as Deepika eventually settled with Ranveer Singh while Ranbir got married to Alia Bhatt.

Director Ayan Mukerji, along with Karan Johar, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur and the team reunited on Wednesday night as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani clocked ten years. The pictures left fans in a meltdown, with many demanding a sequel. Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone seemed quite friendly, and it is very well known that they’ve buried the hatchet of the past.

In one of the pictures, Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin could be seen sitting on the couch and laughing as they posed for the cameras. Deepika Padukone stood behind and looked super happy in the moment as she hugged Ranbir Kapoor from behind. Netizens weren’t the most impressed with their bond as they questioned if it’s normal in real life.

A user began the conversation as they tweeted, “Can girls let their husband get closer to their ex like this?”

To this, one of the social media user reacted, “After seeing this pic Aishwarya Bachhan deserves more respect than Deepika.”

Another commented, “You think bullywood people follow monogamy ? They are married just for social status, there is no monogamy in high societies.”

“I may be wrong but I had not seen Deepika be so her and happy for a long time, despite she achieving some great achievements this year .. it’s this reunion that has sparked her old smile … MADE EVERY FANS DAY,” another pointed out.

What are your thoughts? Can exes be good friends? Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are surely breaking the stereotypes!

