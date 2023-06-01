Since his debut in Bollywood in 1988, Salman Khan has played a variety of characters, but his appearance as the innocent, kind and respectful hero dominated the 90s. Known mostly as Prem during that period, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan brought the character to life once more when he played Alok Malhotra in Ravi Chopra’s 2003 Baghban.

This family drama starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini as the film’s lead actors alongside (Aman Verma, Samir Soni, Saahil Chadha, Nasir Khan, Divya Dutta, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal and many more. The film was loved by many upon its release and is currently regarded as somewhat of a cult film thanks to its airing on television.

In a past conversation with Sooraj Barjatya, Salman Khan once revealed his dad, Salim Khan’s reaction after seeing him play Alok on screen. As reported by Indian Express, the acclaimed writer felt his son was terrible and looked blind in it. Salman shared, “I had a problem in Baghban as well where my father said, ‘Why are you looking blind?’ I asked, ‘Blind?’” Bhaijaan added that, as per Salim Khan, he was ‘not looking like a nice man’ but instead looked ‘artificial.’

Salman Khan stated that he believed that the niceness and humility that he was trying to portray on screen did not look genuine. He stated that even though the audience appreciated the character, he knew he had “failed miserably.” He said, “I played that very wrong. It was appreciated and everything but I understood as an actor that I’ve failed miserably in that and my father caught it.”

Talking about Salman Khan’s role in Baghban, Salman Khan played Alok Malhotra, an orphan boy who Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s characters adopt as their fifth son. After a salesperson disgraces the old couple post a romantic getaway away from their biological children, he reunites with his elderly adopted parents and shower them with love.

