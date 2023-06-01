Nisha Upadhyay is a talented and renowned folk singer who has captivated audiences with her soulful voice and deep-rooted connection to traditional Indian music. However, now the latest report claims that she was hit by a bullet during a celebratory firing & admitted to a hospital.

Born and raised in a musical family in India, Upadhyay has dedicated her life to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of folk music. She is known for her melodious voice and passion for folk traditions. The latest report throws some light on the fatal incident.

As per the India Today report, the alleged incident occurred at Bihar’s Saran, where a Yagnopavit ceremony was performed among the Brahmans. At the event, Nisha Upadhyay performed live at a cultural programme. The singer’s left thigh has been reportedly injured.

A video of Nisha Upadhyay playing the drums at the event minutes before the firing surfaced online. She is seemingly in a stable condition. The report also quoted a police officer saying, “We received information about the incident, but no written complaint has been filed yet. We are investigating how the gunshots were fired and who was involved in the firing.” More investigation is underway.

Upadhyay is a renowned singer of Bihar. He hails from Gaur Basant village in Saran district and lives in Patna. She is often seen performing at several cultural events. Some of her popular songs include Le Le Aaaye Coca Cola, Navkar Mantra, Dholida Dhol Re Vagad, and Hasi Hasi Jaan Marela.

Known for her versatility, Nisha Upadhyay effortlessly navigates through different regional folk styles, including Rajasthani, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, and Gujarati. Her repertoire includes soul-stirring ballads, energetic dance numbers, and enchanting narratives that depict the stories, customs, and joys of everyday life.

