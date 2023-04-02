A new footage of the late Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey has surfaced on the Internet days after she died by apparent suicide. Akanksha was found dead in a hotel room on March 26. She reportedly hanged herself to death hours after she was seen crying on her Instagram Live. Read on to know what details the new footage divulge.

Akanksha Dubey was born on October 21, 1997, and hailed from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. The actress was fond of dancing and acting as a child. She then hopped on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram to put her skills on display. She shot to fame with the movie Meru Jung Mera Faisla and then was later seen in projects such as Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Veeron Ke Veer and Fighter King.

Speaking of the new footage, according to the publication The Free Press Journal, the CCTV clip sees Akanksha Dubey with a mystery man in a hotel just hours before her death. The footage is reportedly from outside Akanksha’s room. In the clip, the actress can be seen taking the stairs and then scrambling for what appears to be her room keys. Akanksha, is, however, not alone as a man is spotted with her. The face of the individual is not clear but can be seen carrying Akanksha’s bag. Cops reported that the man spent close to 17 minutes with her in the room. According to reports, the cops are still figuring out who the guy is as they carry on the investigation.

The actress was staying at a hotel in Varanasi and was reportedly filming her new movie there called Laik Hoon Main Nalaik Nahin.

Watch: CCTV footage of Bhojpuri actress #AkankshaDubey entering hotel room with mystery man before death surfaces onlinehttps://t.co/7fQvQdNLi7 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 2, 2023

It was also reported that Akanksha mother filed a case against her boyfriend Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh accusing them of harassing her. In the police complaint obtained, the mother of the late actress claimed that Samar Singh used to hit her daughter whereas, his brother had threatened to kill her. Samar and Sanjay are currently on the run.

