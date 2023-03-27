Bhojpuri Actress Akanksha Dubey Was Seen Crying On Her Instagram Live, Hours Before Death

Hours before she ended her life in a hotel room in Varanasi on Sunday, Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey came live on Instagram and was seen breaking down in tears.

Akanksha allegedly died by suicide at the age of 25. A clip is doing the rounds on social media, where the actress can be seen covering her mouth and crying.

Akanksha Dubey was found hanging in her hotel room in the Sarnath area. She was in Varanasi for the shooting of a film.

The police have informed her family of the incident.

Akanksha Dubey was born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. She was fond of dancing and acting from a young age, and so she began her acting career on TikTok and Instagram by sharing her short dancing and acting videos.

She stepped into the world of acting with the film ‘Meru Jung Mera Faisla’ and was later seen in movies such as Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Veeron Ke Veer and Fighter King among others.

