‘Nepo kid’ is no longer a debate that is restricted to Bollywood but has also reached international platforms. We have previously seen how Hollywood stars like Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid have graciously accepted that they are privileged in many ways. But remember when Alia Bhatt expressed her frustration about being termed a product of nepotism? Scroll below as netizens resurface the video and point out Deepika Padukone’s reaction to it.

Kangana Ranaut is one of Bollywood’s biggest personalities who’s spoken against nepotism. She has slammed filmmakers like Karan Johar for giving preference to his friend’s children more than an outsider. Alia Bhatt was one such actress, who was launched by KJo in Student Of The Year. But there’s no denying that the actress has evolved as a super-talented actress with projects like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Highway and many more credited to her filmography.

In an old panel discussion with Film Companion, Alia Bhatt was heard letting out her frustration as she said, “Nepo, nepo kid… this that! Oh my god, she’s so this and you know? I get some snakes constantly on my pictures and like what have I done?”

The video features Manoj Bajpayee cracking up while Deepika Padukone had a rather mixed reaction to Alia Bhatt’s statement. While Vijay Deverakonda also smiled at her, Ranveer Singh on the other hand maintained a neutral reaction.

Take a look at the viral video below:

The comment section was filled with viewers slamming Alia Bhatt for not accepting her privilege.

A user wrote, “God, those flaring nostrils! Just need few flames coming out of them and she will look like a baby dragon throwing tantrum.”

Another commented, “Why is she so aggressive and angry here? She has no right to be. It’s all true. I can’t believe Ranbir actually signed up to deal with this. I guess he deserves it.”

“Deepika in this interview is like me at all family functions,” a comment read.

Another wrote, “How did she, in any world imagine it to not sound obscenely crazy and entitled? What was she thinking?”

“Deepika’s misery is me everyday realizing that I actually have to work to earn money and that it doesn’t grow on trees,” a comment read.

A user commented, “This interview is so cringey in every which way.”

