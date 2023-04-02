Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a very versatile and talented actor in the Indian film industry. His acting chops have earned him a lot of accolades and appreciation but his personal life has been no less than hell for some time now. In the latest development, his estranged brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, who also happens to be a filmmaker is afraid of the actor as he filed a defamation case against him. He shared quite a few things in his latest interview, keep scrolling to know in detail.

Nawaz’s wife Aaliya accused him of taking away their daughter from her and even alleged him of r*ping her. There is also an ongoing legal battle between him and his wife over property disputes. A few days ago Shamas called him greedy and stated that the Raees actor has abandoning issues. The problems only got worse with time and now these new allegations have come up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Deccan Herald, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui said, “I want the world to know the other side of Nawaz and only for that, I made these posts. It is enough of praising him as a humble man, he is not at all one and has ill-treated and abused his near and dear ones.” He further said, “In the coming days, I will be revealing more about Nawaz that will show the world, how bad he is. I am fearful for myself and my family and have stopped stepping out of the place as he is well connected and can go to any extreme to suppress our voices.”

Last month Shamas shared videos on Twitter to back his allegations against Nawazuddin Siddiqui being an abuser. For the unversed, Nawaz lodged a defamation case against Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and Aaliya worth Rs 100 crores. They allegedly defrauded his money.

मुझे #NawazuddinSiddiqui के ख़िलाफ़ आवाज़ बहुत पहले उठानी चाहिए थी तो मेरे 11 साल बच जाते और फिजिकल और मेंटल टार्चर ना झेलना पड़ता।

स्टाफ को पीटता था और मुझे पिटवाता था- मेरी शूट पर सुपरवाइजिंग प्रोड्यूसर को भी 3-4 हज़ार लोगों के सामने पीटा था। जल्दी वीडियो सबके सामने होगी। pic.twitter.com/u4xYIxDKRs — Shamas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) March 30, 2023

For more news and updates stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Sherlyn Chopra Claims Directors Like Mahesh Bhatt & Ram Gopal Varma Rejected Her By Saying “Namkeen Nahin Ho”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News