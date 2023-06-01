Salman Khan was recently in the news for roasting Indian award shows and calling their process rigged. He did that while promoting an award show and, of course, it created major buzz. But interestingly, he is not the only actor who has spoken against these events. Aamir Khan once blatantly bashed these shows and explained why he never attended these galas. He clearly stated that he had no respect for Indian award shows and his brutal honesty will blow away your mind. Scroll on to know more.

As per rumour mills, in 1995, Shah Rukh Khan won awards for Best Actor at almost every event for his performance in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. However, the same year, Aamir was nominated for his work in Rangeela. Despite a fab performance, he did not get any accolades, which made the actor doubt these functions and boycott them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an old interview clip shared by an Instagram page called great_fns_of_aamir, the actor can be heard criticising Bollywood award shows. He said, “Muhse kayi dafa aap logon ye sawal bhi pucha hai ki ‘aap Oscar ke liye chale jate hai, aur yaha nahi jaate, Hindustani awards mein koi kami nazar aati hai aapko?’” He replied to his own stated question and said, “For me, if I have value in my heart, for the organisation…jo sanstha mujhe izzat de rahi hai, pehle mere mann mein unke liye izzat honi chahiye, toh main jaunga aur khush hoyunga ki unhone mujhe izzat di hai.”

Aamir Khan further added, “Jaha pe mujhe izzat nai milti, aur jaha mujhe lagta mere dil mein maan nai hai kisi sanstha ke liye, toh main waha kyu jaun? Na apna apmaan karne na unka apmaan karne. Main inn sab chizon se door rehta hoon.” Well, Mr Perfectionist certainly does not mince his words.

It has been decades since the actor has not attended any Indian award shows, and it seems that he is in no mood to attend them in the future.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑Aamir khan king👑 (@great_fans_of_aamir)

Aamir’s estranged wife Kiran Rao was also seen beside him, looking clearly amused by his statement.

Let us know what you think of Aamir Khan’s bold statement and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Sanjay Dutt Made His Mother Nargis Doubt His S*xuality For Being Cooped Up In A Room With His Friends: “Why Is Sanjay’s Room Always Locked? I Hope He’s Not Gay”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News