Bollywood has always been a soft target for politicians and militant religious outfits. Several big films have suffered a lot due to the same, and one such instance was witnessed around the release of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale and Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra’s Bajirao Mastani. Breaking her silence on the issue, below is what the Desi Girl had to express!

For the unversed, both films clashed at the box office during Diwali 2015. Both had a huge cost of over 100 crores and did reasonably well at the Indian box office. However, it wasn’t a normal release as both biggies had to face protests outside theatres, as reported from many locations in India. Even on social media, too many toxic comments were made about both of these films.

For Bajirao Mastani, many religious outfits claimed that the film insulted Hindu religion and culture by distorting its history. While for Dilwale, Shah Rukh Khan’s remarks on religious intolerance attracted all the negativity. Breaking her silence on this, Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter and shared a lengthy post over unnecessary boycott calls.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, “I can’t help staying silent on this anymore.. It’s too sad to see how films and actors become political.” She continued, “I can’t help staying silent on this anymore.. It’s too sad to see how films and actors become political pawns! Bans based on baseless propaganda.. Holding films ransom just before they release so that publicity can be garnered for certain agendas by forcing a producer to their knees.. How does no one speak up for what is right? How is this fair? People think films r just fun and games to make?! They r made with blood sweat and tears for entertainment!! Pls stand by the filmmakers who put in their life’s money and hard work to make people laugh and smile. Don’t let them be blackmailed and threatened by holding their films ransom just before release.”

Priyanka Chopra admitted to being aware of the consequence of her statement but also added that she can’t keep mum anymore. “Speak up before if there is an issue!! Everyone has a right to an opinion. The timing right before release just seems very suspect!! I know I may get into trouble for saying all this but I can’t be a silent witness to character defamation based on opinions anymore.. That is not what, the India I grew up, taught me,” the actress quoted.

Here’s the tweet:

I can’t help staying silent on this anymore.. It’s too sad to see how films and actors become political (cont) https://t.co/GdD78aTofD — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 17, 2015

