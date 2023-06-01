Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as the “King of Romance,” has won hearts with his acting prowess and an unparalleled sense of humour. Beyond his magnetic charm and stellar performances, King Khan’s quick wit and quirky humour have endeared him to millions of fans worldwide.

SRK has an uncanny ability to tickle the funny bone and evoke laughter from audiences of all ages. What sets him apart from other superstars is his spontaneity and quirkiness. He never fails to bring his trademark humour to the table wherever he may be. Now, an old video of him and his hilarious banter with a reporter is going viral on social media.

In the video below, Shah Rukh Khan and late actor Irrfan Khan seemingly interact with reporters at an event. A reporter says, “Hum dekh rahe hai peeche Rashtriya Dhvaj ka poster laga hua hai, jis tarah se hum jhande dekh rahe hai, dekhke,” to which King Khan clarifies that it’s not an Indian flag.

Shah Rukh Khan then said, “Rashtriya Dhvaj nhi hai yeh. me clarify karunga, yeh Indian flags nhi hai. Manghadat political party hai, jiska yeh flag hai.” But the reporter wasn’t convinced. At this point, the superstar even gave up clarifying, he said, “Aap bilkul sahi bol rahe hai. aage boliye.”

Watch the hilarious video below:

Shah Rukh Khan’s unique sense of humour is an integral part of his charismatic persona, making him an icon of entertainment. His quick wit, spontaneity, self-deprecating humour, and versatility as a comic actor have endeared him to millions of fans globally. Beyond his on-screen performances, SRK‘s ability to bring laughter into people’s lives has left an indelible mark on Bollywood and pop culture.

In a world that can often be serious and demanding, Shah Rukh Khan’s humour is a reminder to embrace joy, laughter, and the lighter side of life.

