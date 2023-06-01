Atlee Kumar, commonly known as Atlee, is a highly acclaimed filmmaker who is gearing up for his film Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara in the lead. Amidst this, he plans to remake the 2016 film Theri in Hindi and has also found his stars for it. Is it that Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are in the race for the film? Scroll down to know.

Varun and Anushka’s performance in the 2018 film Sui Dhaga: Made in India was widely praised. The chemistry between Anushka and Varun played a crucial role in conveying the emotional journey of Mamta and Mauji. They complemented each other’s performances and brought out the best in their characters through their shared moments of joy, support, and resilience.

As per the Peepingmoon report, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan are teaming up for the Hindi remake of Theri, which will be helmed by Jawan director Atlee Kumar in collaboration with Murad Khetani, who is known for producing films like Kabir Singh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the past. The two are teaming up after 5 years after the release of the 2018 social drama.

While Anushka Sharma has been cast as one of the leading ladies, the makers of the untitled film are on the hunt for another leading lady. Anushka reportedly approached for the part after Janhvi Kapoor turned down the role citing date issues.

Anushka is expected to sign on the dotted line after the final discussion with Atlee in June. Atlee Kumar’s Tamil hit, Theri released in 2016, starred Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson in the lead.

The Jawan director and his crew appear to have revised the original script and made a lot of other alterations to make it more current and captivating for North Indian audiences. Instead of being a straightforward reproduction, the Hindi film is reportedly a new Theri with fresh characters and story twists. The Tamil director Kalees, who previously helmed the 2019 techno-thriller Kee starring Jiiva, will drive this film. He has already begun pre-production and intends to start filming by August 2023.

Since she performed in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero in 2018, Anushka Sharma’s part in the Theri adaption is her first theatrical commitment. Her Netflix film Chakda Xpress is scheduled to premiere later this year.

