Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is touted to be the next big thing coming from the Kollywood industry. There are multiple factors due to which the film is enjoying a great hype in the market and one of them is Vijay’s collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj. While things are moving in the right direction at the moment, we hear about the biggie getting a record release in the USA. Keep reading to know more!

Vijay’s last two releases- Beast and Varisu – though minted moolah at the worldwide box office, both films failed to enjoy universal appreciation. So, fans are hoping for the best as the Kollywood superstar is joining hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj, who directed Vijay’s Master. With actors like Sanjay Dutt and Trisha joining the camp, there’s a rise in excitement for sure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amid all the hype, it is learnt that Leo will be released in a record number of theatres in the USA. Reportedly, it’ll surpass the number of biggies like RRR and KGF Chapter 2. Producer SS Lalith Kumar himself confirmed it by saying, “US & North America has totally 3000 centres (Theatres) among that we are planning to release LEO in 1500 centres,” as per Track Tollywood’s report.

Meanwhile, Leo has reportedly collected 246 crores from digital rights, satellite, and music rights. The film collected a huge amount immediately after the announcement promo was done.

According to Track Tollywood, the film has been made at a huge cost and it has already collected a staggering 246 crores. The digital rights of the movie fetched 150 crores, while the satellite rights gave 80 crores, and the music rights led to a collection of 16 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Took Home A Salary Of 10 Crore For Ponniyin Selvan 1 But Can You Guess How Much She Earned For PS II? Answer Might Leave You Disappointed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News