Hombale Films, the production house behind blockbuster hits ‘KGF Chapter 2’ and ‘Kantara’, has successfully completed the shoot for their upcoming Tamil film ‘Raghuthatha’.

This highly anticipated movie, directed by the award-winning writer of ‘Family Man’, Suman Kumar, promises to captivate audiences with its powerful storytelling and remarkable performances.

Starring the immensely talented National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, ‘Raghuthatha’ marks Hombale Films’ first venture into Tamil cinema.

Keerthy Suresh, known for her exceptional acting skills and extensive body of work in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, has once again delivered a stellar performance, according to sources familiar with the production.

‘Raghuthatha’ is an empowering tale of a young woman’s journey to save the identity of her people and land. In the words of Producer Viay Kiragandur, “‘Raghuthatha’ is the story of a courageous woman who fearlessly fights for the rights of women and more. It portrays the challenges faced by a young woman and her unwavering determination to carve her own path. We believe this film will inspire audiences to question societal norms and empower themselves, initiating positive change.”

Having completed the shooting for ‘Raghuthatha’, Hombale Films has embarked on the post-production phase, bringing together the creative efforts of a talented crew.

The film boasts of a ensemble cast, including the veteran actor M.S. Bhaskar, Devadarshini, Ravindra Vijay, Anandsami and Rajesh Balakrishnan, all of whom have delivered impactful performances in their respective roles. The music is by Sean Roldan, known for his work in ‘Jai Bhim’.

‘Raghuthatha’ is set for release in the third quarter of this year, after two other films from Hombale, namely, ‘Dhoomam’ with Fahadh Faasil, which is due to release in June, and the Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’ in September.

