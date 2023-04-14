Today as KGF 2 completes one year of its successful release, its time we look back at the incredible record of Hombale Films that have catapulted them into becoming India’s leading production house. In the last few years, the Indian box office has been ruled by Hombale Films and their incredible line of productions. Every film that they have backed, from the KGF franchise to their latest box office victory Kantara has touched different levels of highs in terms of success. Hombale Films has grown bigger than ever today and is unstoppable with its ever-growing streak of success. KGF Chapter 1 which was released in 2018 was one of the first ventures from Hombale Films that made them the breakout stars of their times.

Later, this reign over the box office only multiplied with KGF Chapter 2 in 2022, eventually with the film becoming one of the driving successes for that year with an overall box office estimate of ₹1200-1500 crore. KGF2 broke all the records including the biggest opening film with collecting over 54 cr on its release day. Later, Hombale’s Kantara achieved success unlike any other film that year. Made on a very small budget, the film was distributed on a huge scale due to the word of mouth, and high demand from the audience from all walks of life.

As of now Hombale Films has one of the strongest lineups with an ensemble every production house can ever dream of. With the current release of Prabhas starrer Salaar due for 2023, Hombale Films is only climbing a ladder high with triumph and is currently the leading production house in India.

Meanwhile, it is being learnt that Hombale Films’ upcoming release Salaar has been mounted on a very huge scale and has been budgeted at a whopping 400+ crores. While the dynamic team and technicians of KGF are also a part of Salaar, we can certainly now say that the era of Salaar has begun! Releasing on 28th September 2023.

