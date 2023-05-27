Female wrestlers have been fighting on the roads for their safety, in North India, for quite some time. While many from the film fraternity have been supporting in their support, Kamal Haasan recently took to Twitter to Tweet in support of the writers who’ve been protesting from last one month. However, his Tweet doesn’t seem to go down well with singer Chinmayi Sripaada, who has called out him for his latest Tweet.

For the unversed, Sripaada was banned from the Tamil industry after she named the molesters during the #MeToo wave. The ban was called out by the famous personalities and it’s been 5 years since she’s been fighting for the same.

Taking to Twitter, Chinmayi Sripaada re-shared Kamal Haasan’s Tweet and wrote, “5 years of a singer in Tamilnadu being banned for naming a molester right in front of their eyes and not a pip about it since the poettu has their respect. How does one trust politicians who speak for women’s safety while they ignore harassment right under their noses? Just. Asking. Now while my timeline will blow up with abuse, shouting and yelling imma gonna exit. Buhbye!”

Chinmayi Sripaada wrote in next Tweet, “Needless to say there is soooo much anger. So many Kamal Haasan supporters ask me the same *rape apologist – survivor shaming* questions that those opposing our Indian wrestlers have said. The playbook to shame women who name powerful molesters is the exact same. DMK – BJP – now MNM – all the same. Only the language is different. I am sharing a screenshot of a guy who questioned the wrestlers vs another who is asking the same question to me.”

5 years of a singer in Tamilnadu being banned for naming a molester right in front of their eyes and not a pip about it since the poettu has their respect. How does one trust politicians who speak for women’s safety while they ignore harassment right under their noses? Just.… https://t.co/RLrQiuPlgT — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) May 25, 2023

Backing her, Sona Mohapatra sent her strength and wrote, “Dearest @Chinmayi , sending love, healing, fighting spirit & strength , STRENGTH to you , today & always . To hell with the dim-wits who try & shame you.” Chinmayi replied with several red heart emojis and said, “Much love Sona.”

Dearest @Chinmayi , sending love, healing, fighting spirit & strength , STRENGTH to you , today & always . To hell with the dim-wits who try & shame you. https://t.co/iBiHG8e302 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) May 26, 2023

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Chinmayi Sripaada calling out Kamal Haasan?

