Rockstar DSP is currently gearing up for the upcoming Oo Solriya Tour at Malaysia. This rockstar is known for his dance moves, and can surely create a stir amongst the audience, who come to watch him live. Kamal Haasan and Prabhdeva have also shared their best wishes and praised him on their social media for his stunning entertaining skills.

He always makes sure that he interacts with his fans, who watch him at the concerts. He makes them feel they are a part of the show by involving them in his singing and performance, inviting them on the stage to perform.

Rockstar DSP has recently released a new promo which reflects the experience the fans in Malaysia can expect and look forward to. In this promo, we can see a round up of various tours, live performances and the phenomenal time his fans had experienced on a large scale.

You can check out Kamal Haasan’s for Rockstar DSP video here:

The entertainer of all seasons also made international DJ Martin Garrix groove on the beats of Oo Antava and more. His upcoming projects include Pushpa 2, Suriya 42, and more in the pipeline.

