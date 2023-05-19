Vijay Deverakonda Has A Heart Of Gold - From Taking His Fans On An All-Expenses-Paid Manali Trip To Fulfilling An Indian Idol Singer's Dream, He Sure Knows How To Love His Fans Back!

Known as one of the most desirable and powerful actors, Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a devoted loyal fanbase throughout the nation. The actor is extremely close to his fans and considers them to be his second-chosen family. As Vijay never misses a chance to give an equal amount of love back to his fans, here are times when he won the hearts of his fans all over again.

1) #TheDeverakondaBirthdayTruck

In order to celebrate all of his beloved followers on their special days and show his appreciation for their unwavering love and support, Vijay established the Deverakonda Birthday Truck tradition. With an expanded popularity that the actor enjoys across the country, this tradition, which began in just 1 city in 2018, has come a long way. The Deverakonda birthday trucks this year were in 8 cities, including Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, and made the day of his fans with the sweetest gesture of distributing free ice creams, much-needed in this scorching heat.

2) #Deverasanta2022 – He sent 100 fans on an all-expense paid trip to Manali

Every Christmas Vijay surprises his fans with his special gesture DeveraSanta and last year was no exception. A tradition that started 5 years back, Vijay knows how to bring a smile to the faces of their fans. The actor sent 100 of his fans to the beautiful mountains of Manali. He kept his promise and posted a video of his fans eagerly boarding an aircraft for a mountain vacation. In the video, Vijay’s fans can be heard cheering and yelling his name, which amplifies their gratitude for his generosity. On the occasion of Christmas, one of the users who asked for a Macbook Pro using the #DeveraSanta2019, received the new year’s gift from the Devarakonda team.

3) Fulfills the fans of his fan; from being an Indian Idol finalist to a singer for his film Liger

Known as a man of his word, actor Vijay Deverakonda fulfilled the dream of his fan. The fan got a special surprise from the star who told Vijay wishing her good luck and giving her the chance to sing for his film Liger.

On the work front, Vijay has grabbed some great deals in the brand world. Apart from this, he will be seen in Kushi and the other 2 untitled projects, one being VD12 and the other one with Geetha Govindam director.

