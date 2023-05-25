When Rajinikanth Revealed Drinking Daily, Smoking Uncountable Cigarettes, Eating Mutton Twice Every Day & "Looking Down Upon Vegetarians"

Superstar Rajinikanth is one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. He has a massive fan following across India and even globally. He is known for his unique style, charisma, and larger-than-life persona. While he is one of the most successful actors now, he had a fair share of struggles while making it big in the film industry.

The superstar once revealed that when he was a bus conductor, he used to feed on mutton, alcohol and cigarettes daily. Afterwards, his bad habits were fuelled when he joined the film industry. Scroll down to know more.

At an event hosted by Rajinikanth’s brother-in-law, actor-playwright YG Mahendra, where the superstar was asked to give a speech. He said that he is extremely grateful for YG Mahendra because it was only because of him that he could meet his wife, Latha. Further, sharing stories of his struggles with smoking and drinking.

As reported by Bollywood Shaadis, Rajinikanth said, “What do I tell about YG Mahendra? He was the one who introduced me to Latha and got me married to her. I am 73 years old now, and the reason for my health is my wife. When I was a bus conductor, due to the friendship of some wrong guys, I had many bad habits. I used to eat mutton twice a day. I used to drink daily, and I don’t know how many cigarettes I smoked. After coming to the cinema, with money and fame, imagine how much these would have increased.”

For a considerable period of time, according to Rajinikanth, he regularly followed the roughest diet regimen. Additionally, the modest actor shared his earlier viewpoint on vegetarians. However, Latha’s affection for him and the appropriate medical care were what ultimately caused him to change.

“Daily morning, I wanted to eat mutton paya, appam, and chicken. I used to look down upon vegetarians. I used to wonder what they actually ate. Honestly, cigarettes, alcohol, and meat are a dangerous combination. Those who do all this without a limit have not lived healthily until 60. Many have faced so many health issues before they turned 60. There are many examples. Let’s not mention them. She (Latha) was the one who changed me with her love. With love and the right doctors, she changed me. Thanks to YG Mahendra for that,” the superstar said.

