Rajinikanth is one of the biggest names in this country and is literally worshipped by his fans worldwide. His films have become a rage, and no one better defines a ‘Star’ status than him. His humble and down-to-earth personality is what his fans love the most about him. Thalaiva recently paid tribute to late actor Sarath Babu who passed away yesterday, and in a new interview, Rajini opened up on how the Muthu actor never liked his smoking habit and wanted him to quit. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Rajini is friends with almost all A-list celebrities in showbiz, including names like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to name a few. Similarly, he was also close friends with Sarath, and the two shared a great bond together.

Remembering Sarath Babu, in a conversation with PTI, Rajinikanth said, “I have never seen him getting serious or angry. You all know that all the films I acted with him are very big hits — Mullum Malarum, Muthu, Annamalai and Velaikkaran. He had great love and affection for me…he would always regret my smoking and ask me to quit it for a long life. If he would see me smoking, he would snatch the cigarette and put it out. So, I won’t smoke before him.”

Rajinikanth also recalled how Sarath Babu helped him prep for his film ‘Annamalai’ in 1992 and said, “In Annamalai, there is this important scene about a challenge (Rajinikanth taking on Sarath Babu after their friendship turns sour) that took a lot of retakes as the emotions did not come out properly. He got me a cigarette and after that I felt relaxed and the take was approved. He always advised me about good health but he is no more now.”

Meanwhile, the late actor was admitted to the hospital earlier this month when he reportedly contracted sepsis which affected his body organs and was later shifted to a ventilator.

