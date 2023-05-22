Anurag Kashyap’s neo-noir thriller Kennedy – starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, will be premiering at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight Screenings section. While there, the writer-director got candid about how the film got its name and how he had actor Chiyaan Vikram in mind while writing the script. He was quoted saying, “I reached out to him, but he never responded.”

Now, Vikram has issued a clarification on the same, saying he immediately contacted the filmmaker when he got to know the director was reaching out to him. Besides the Tamil actor’s statement, Anurag has now shed more details on why he didn’t star in the film. Read on.

Taking to his Twitter handle a while ago, Chiyaan Vikram tagged Anurag Kashyap, writing, “Dear @anuragkashyap72 , Just revisiting our conversation from over a year ago for the sake of our friends and well wishers on social media.” He continued, “When I heard from another actor that you had tried to reach me for this film & that you felt I hadn’t responded to you, I called you myself immediately and explained that I hadn’t gotten any mail or msg from you as the mail id that you had contacted me on was no longer active and my number had changed almost 2 years before that. As I said during that phone call, I’m very excited for your film Kennedy and even more so because it has my name. I wish you great times ahead.”



Dear @anuragkashyap72 ,

Just revisiting our conversation from over a year ago for the sake of our friends and well wishers on social media. When I heard from another actor that you had tried to reach me for this film & that you felt I hadn’t responded to you, I called you myself… — Vikram (@chiyaan) May 22, 2023

After Chiyaan Vikram tweeted, Anurag Kashyap issued a clarification on Twitter. He wrote, “Absolutely right Boss sir. For the information of people, when he found from another actor that I was trying to reach to him he called me directly and we realised that he had a different WhatsApp number. He gave me his correct information to reach out and even showed interest in reading the script but by then we were all locked and a month away from shooting.”

The filmmaker continued, “He also graciously blessed us to use the name ‘Kennedy’ for the film. What I stated in the interview was the story behind, how the film got to be called Kennedy. There is no need for any overreaction. And definitely I think neither Chiyaan sir or I am retiring without working together. FYI we go back to pre Sethu days.”

Absolutely right Boss sir. For the information of people, when he found from another actor that I was trying to reach to him he called me directly and we realised that he had a different WhatsApp number. He gave me his correct information to reach out and even showed interest in… https://t.co/1xmImitvHY — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 22, 2023

For those who don’t know, Anurag Kashyap, in a recent interaction with Film Companion, revealed that the character Kennedy was written with Vikram in mind. He told the publication, “I only cast people who are totally available and who will give everything. I did not write Kennedy for Rahul Bhat. I had a specific actor in mind when I wrote this script, which is why the film was called Kennedy Project. It was Chiyaan Vikram. His real name is Kennedy (Kennedy John Victor). I reached out to him, but he never responded.”

Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy, starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, will be showcased under the Midnight Screenings section of the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

