Anurag Kashyap has taken his next directorial, Kennedy to Cannes and has been grabbing the headlines ever since. Even his film has been creating all sorts of appreciating buzz which is a positive and fans are super excited to see a typical AK film very soon as the trailer of the film was also promising with a noir style of cinema.

While talking about his film in Cannes Kashyap made a startling revelation that connected dots to the title of the film. Why is Kennedy titled so? The director himself revealed that the film is titled after a superstar’s nickname since he was in his mind while writing the film and he approached the ‘superstar’ after finishing the script. Any guesses?

It was none other than the Ponniyin Selvan actor Chiyaan Vikram. Yes! The actor goes by the nickname Kennedy and so Anurag Kashyap titled his film the same and sent an offer to Chiyaan who in turn never responded. While talking to Film Companion, Anurag Kashyap narrated the story, “I actually had a specific actor in mind when I wrote this film. Which is why the film is called Kennedy. Because that actor’s nickname is Kennedy. The film was called the Kennedy Project. It is Chiyaan Vikram. Chiyaan Vikram’s real name is Kennedy. I reached out to him. He never responded.”

The Manmarziyaan director further completed the tale of casting for the film and continued, “So then, I reached out to Rahul. I said ‘Read it’. His reaction, his response was enthusiastic. And not like as an actor. And he was like, ‘Yeh Kaun kar raha hai (Who is doing this role)?’ I said, ‘Karega (Will you do it)?’ He said ‘Me?’ I said, ‘Yes, but you will have to give it all’. And he was supposed to do some films. He gave eight months of his life to Kennedy.”

When Twitter came to know about this behaviour by Chiyaan Vikram, he was called out for it but obviously! A user wrote, “Why Vikram? This could’ve been your biggest comeback and you could be in Cannes right now!” Another user was heartbroken for not being able to witness this iconic team together and wrote, “AKs expression while saying, “I reached out to him he never responded.” is breaking my heart, man!”

One more tweet called out Chiyaan Vikram‘s behaviour and wrote, “He could’ve at least yes or no. Weird he didn’t even respond to the offer.” One more user mocked Chiyaan for his flop films and wrote, “#Chiyaan be like.. ‘sorry dood.. I am busy with Rajapattai, Thaandavam, 10 Endradhukkulla, Sketch and many more.”

A user shared a video of the Raman Raghav director with Anupama Chopra and wrote, “Anurag reveals in an interview that he had #Chiyaan in mind while writing the Kennedy script as his original name is Kennedy but the actor didn’t respond. I am just curious to know what was going through his mind?”

For the unversed, Kennedy stars Rahul Bhat in the lead role along with Sunny Leone. The neo-noir thriller is about an ex-cop who is presumed dead for a long time, operating secretly for the corrupt system.

