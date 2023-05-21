Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is often subjected to criticism and trolls either for her same hairstyle or the way she handles her 11-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Recently, Aish marked her return to the prestigious red carpet of Cannes 2023, where she was seen wearing a silver and black couture that sparked a meme fest. The Devdas actress Cannes red carpet look received massive criticism and backlash as many called it a foil wrap. Joining the bandwagon was writer Shobhaa De.

Taking to her Instagram, De shared Aish’s pictures from Cannes and wrote, “What this is, plisssss? Cannes anybody explain???,” while dissing her look. Earlier, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had targeted her Cannes look. Scroll down for details.

Soon after Shobhaa De shared Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes photos on Instagram, actress’ fans came into her defence and slammed the writer for her jibe. Commenting on the post a fan wrote, “Madam she is Aishwarya Rai bachan. She can wear a sack and make it look like couture irony is you sitting in bandra kurla complex in your pyjamas judging all the looks with chai in your one hand and mobile in other.”

While another one said, “Shobhaji still so obsessed with arb’s looks.. let’s celebrate & appreciate her for going/being invited there each year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shobhaa De (@shobhaade)

A third netizen said. “Hey, it’s okay – they do them – you do you, All G. No one’s the same and creativity can be interpreted in so many ways. I’m not a fan of the look but the other Aishwarya maybe. So let’s celebrate that – instead of trying to understand it. #meditate&Love”

Another section of social media continued to trolled the actress as one comment read, “She could have chosen something more classier yet over the top of wants to make a statement. But this really isn’t flattering at all. Disappointed,” while next read, “it’s frustrating to see her hair style as well who is her stylist? Why she is doing since last many years .disappointed ..many questions but no andwers.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being trolled for her look? Do let us know!

