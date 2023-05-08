Ahead of its Cannes premiere, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared a sneak-peek of lead characters Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat from his upcoming film ‘Kennedy’.

Anurag took to Instagram, where he shared a few stills. The images show Rahul as Kennedy sitting on a red sofa, peeling an apple while smoking. While a picture featuring Sunny Leone, who plays Charlie, is seen seated on a couch holding a drink in her hand.

Anurag Kashyap wrote: “2 weeks to go! #Kennedy’s countdown to Cannes is on!”

Anurag Kashyap’s The film will be shown out of competition at the 76th edition in the Midnights Screening Section.

Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat starrer ‘Kennedy’ is essentially a police noir film, a space that Anurag revels in.

The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, the titular character of ‘Kennedy’, who is assumed to be dead but continues to operate for the corrupt system.

The film has been produced by Zee Studios, Ranjan Singh and Kabir Ahuja.

