Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become one of the most loved and adored celebrity couples. The duo dated each other for almost four years before finally tying the knot last year in the presence of their loved ones. The couple, who is now parents to six–month–old daughter Raha never miss a chance to dish out couple goals, especially when it comes to modern marriage. Recently, the Gangbai actress revealed one thing that her husband doesn’t like about her. Scroll below to read the details!

Alia and Ranbir are happily married to each other and are currently in the best phase of their life. Interestingly, Alia has a lot of time spoken about her husband in interviews and has revealed over and again how Ranbir’s calm personality has brought a lot of change in her. Recently, in a chat, she revealed how Ranbir tells her to be kind even when she is unhappy and doesn’t like when she raises her voice.

In a candid chit-chat with Vice.com, Alia Bhatt was asked if she envies something about Ranbir Kapoor, and the actress was quick to respond. She said, “I envy my husband Ranbir because he has a saint-like mind. If you were to open my brain upâ€æ,” The actress also revealed one thing that makes her angry. She added, “The one thing that immediately puts me in a fit of anger is incompetence. And I have to try very hard to control my anger because my husband does not like (it) when my voice goes above this decibel. Because he thinks it’s not fair and it’s important to be kind even when you are unhappy.”

Alia Bhatt recently made her MET Gala debut and received a lot of love and accolades from her admirers.

On the work front, the actress will be soon making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. Apart from it, Alia Bhatt will also be back on the silver screen with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh.

