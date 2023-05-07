Ayan Mukherji’s directorial film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, released in 2013, became one of the cult films of this generation. Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin starrer were major box office successes and emerged as a highly popular films amongst the youth.

It has been a decade since the film’s release, and fans have been wondering whether the makers have any plans to come up with a second instalment. Ranbir has finally decided to address the fans’ concerns and opened up about the potential sequel. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent fan interaction, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that director Ayan Mukerji even had a ‘nice story’ for the sequel, but he got busy with their film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. He said, “Ayan also had a very nice story, I remember, but then he went into this Brahmastra journey. But never say never. He might make it after a couple of years. I think the story will be set 10 years forward, where Bunny, Naina, Avi and Aditi where are in their lives. I think it’ll be quite interesting and nice to explore those characters.”

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani– whenever we think about or watch this movie, the iconic group instantly pops into our heads. From a relatable plotline and foot-tapping songs to brilliant characters, this movie has given a lot of things to our generation.

Ranbir was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. Before the UK, the film was being shot in Himachal Pradesh. A sequence was also shot at actor Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace near Delhi. Animal is set to release in the theatres on August 11, 2023.

For more updates on Bollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Celebrated By P*rn Star Kendra Lust, Shares Her Lusty Photo In A Black Br* Posing With A Gun!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News