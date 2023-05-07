Finally, Shah Rukh Khan himself rose to the occasion and cleared the confusion about the release date of Jawan. He took to social media and announced that the film would now arrive on 7th September, putting all rumours to rest. Just after that, on Twitter, the actor conducted #AskSRK sessions, and as usual, we had a gala time enjoying those witty replies from King Khan!

Shah Rukh has his way of maintaining a connection with his fans and that’s through #AskSRK sessions. We saw during Pathaan how the actor promoted his film with such mere Twitter sessions and it was a successful strategy. Yesterday too, Shah pumped up a huge buzz by answering some of interesting questions from fans.

In one of the #AskSRK questions, one netizen complained to Shah Rukh Khan about his son Aryan Khan’s brand, D’YAVOL X, selling jackets at an exorbitant price of 2 lakh each. The Twitter user wrote, “Ye dyavol x ke jacket thoda sa 1000- 2000 wale bhi bana do… Wo wale khareedne me to ghar chala jayega (Can you reduce the price to ₹1000 to 2000. I have to sell off my house in order to afford it).”

Shah Rukh Khan reacted to this complaint with a cracking reply, saying, “Yeh D’Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe….kuch karta hoon! (They are not even selling me with a discount. Let me do something).”

Here’s the tweet:

Yeh D’Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe….kuch karta hoon..!! #Jawan https://t.co/PLW9WUd6mg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

As Shah Rukh Khan said “Kuch karta hoon”, it’ll be exciting to see if the cost of those jackets really comes down.

