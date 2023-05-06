Kriti Sanon is definitely on a roll in the industry currently! The actress is shooting nights for her upcoming film ‘The Crew’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, directed by Rhea Kapoor. Being very close to her fans, Kriti took to her instagram stories to share an update about the film, wrapping up late at night!

The actress looks extremely adorable in a black colour tee as she is seen falling on the bed, showing very tired and done for the day as the caption read: “Back from shoot at 4.20 am! I wish the reel transition removed my makeup and changed me into pjs as I crashed on my bed!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

With back to back powerful performance, Kriti Sanon has undeniably enjoying a dedicated loyal fanbase who cannot wait to watch the actress on the big screen again!

Check Out :

Meanwhile, on the work front Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Adipurush opposite Prabhas, Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff, The Crew and untitled next with Shahid Kapoor.

Must Read: Jawan: Fan Offers Shah Rukh Khan Rs 100-200 To Release The Movie Tomorrow, King Khan’s Hilarious Reply Will Leave You In Splits!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News