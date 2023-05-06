Siddharth Anand’s recent film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead, broke several box office records. Following this, the filmmaker has been in talks with Telugu star Prabhas for an action-packed entertainer to be bankrolled by Mythri Production.

The team has been trying to get the project in place. The production house also hired the filmmaker to helm the film for a whooping sum of Rs 65 crore, but all the attempts and efforts are now being put on hold. Scroll down to know more.

Pinkvilla report claims that the Prabhas and Siddharth Anand action-packed entertainer has been shelved. Not just that, the filmmaker even gave back the whooping sum to Mythri Production. It all happened due Prabhas and Siddharth’s dates did not match.

The publication further quoted a source, “Siddharth and Baahubali star are two of the busiest people in the Indian Film Industry at this point of time. They have their diaries blocked for the next few years and are not able to find a common window for their collaboration.”

Once Prabhas and Siddharth Anand are free of obligation and have their schedules planned, the discussions about their upcoming movie may return. “Prabhas has 3 films under his kitty lined up, whereas Siddharth Anand too has committed himself to Fighter and Tiger v/s Pathaan. In fact, Siddharth is already planning Fighter 2 with his team after Tiger v/s Pathaan,” the source explained.

The Telugu actor is currently getting ready for the release of Adipurush on June 16. Salaar will thereafter be released on September 28. The actor has two more films scheduled for release in 2024: Project K and Raja Deluxe. In addition, he is also set to start filming for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’ Spirit at the end of this year.

