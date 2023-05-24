Allu Arjun has been busy with the shoot of Pushpa 2 for quite some time now. Some time back, on the occasion of his birthday, the makers shared his first look from the film via an official poster. Now in a surprising turn of events, the film has reportedly been slated to hit the screens in December. Later another report suggested that in December, it is likely to face a box office clash with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, it also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

A report, which was published recently in ETimes stated that Pushpa 2 is all up for its December release. They even revealed the date and said it would hit the screens on December 22, 2023, marking a clash with Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki. Yes, you heard that right! If this report is to be believed, then Allu Arjun will face a massive clash at the box office with SRK. But now looks like, rumours of a box office clash are untrue. Yes, that’s true!

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the latest media report in Pinkvilla, the Allu Arjun film will have a summer release instead of winter. Reportedly, the film, which was slated to hit the screens in 2023 has now seemingly pushed the release date and will now release in May 2024. Scroll down for details!

A source close to the development revealed to, “Sukumar is known for his perfection and he is leaving no stone unturned to bring the best cinematic experience for the audience on the big screen. Hence, there is no chance that Pushpa 2 can be released in December 2023. Sukumar doesn’t want to rush to complete the shoot, so the makers are eyeing to release in May 2024 or after. The release window currently decided is between May and July. But there is no way it is releasing before May.”

Hmmm, it looks like disappointing news for all those who’ve been waiting for Pushpa’s 2 release in 2023. Well, the wait continues!

Must Read: Rajinikanth Reveals One Thing Sarath Babu Always Regretted About The Superstar, Says “He Would Snatch The Cigarette…” While Remembering Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News