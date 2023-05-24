Hansika Motwani has been grabbing the limelight over her alleged comments on facing the casting couch in Tollywood. She spoke about her early days, and all eyes have been raised since she made her debut with Allu Arjun in the Telugu film, Desamuduru. The actress is now rubbishing all reports and claims she’s never given any such quote. Scroll below for all the details.

As per throwback stories going around on the internet, Hansika had opened up about a young hero from the Tollywood industry who would frequently ask her out on dates. She allegedly had told Filmibeat, “I felt insulted like everyone else in the industry. There was a young hero from Tollywood who frequently asked me out on dates. I had given him a good lesson.”

But Hansika Motwani has now reacted to one of the publications that reported her casting couch experience in Tollywood. She wrote, “Have not given this quote ever! Stop printing rubbish !!!!!!!”

In another tweet, Hansika Motwani continues, “Publications urging you to cross check before picking up random news piece ! Never made this comment that’s doing the rounds pls fact check before publishing blindly .”

Here are her tweets:

Have not given this quote ever ! Stop printing rubbish !!!!!!! @GulteOfficial pic.twitter.com/qEIKU2z9zE — Hansika (@ihansika) May 23, 2023

Publications urging you to cross check before picking up random news piece ! Never made this comment that's doing the rounds pls fact check before publishing blindly . — Hansika (@ihansika) May 23, 2023

Previously, Hansika received a lot of backlash over getting married to her best friend’s ex-husband. She was also accused of breaking their marriage but Sohail Kathuria came forward to refute all such claims.

On the professional front, Hansika Motwani is working on the Tamil film, Man. She also has Partner, Rowdy Baby, Guardian, Gandhari, 105 Minutes, amongst others in the pipeline.

