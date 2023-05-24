After pulling off a thunderous success in the form of War, fans are eagerly waiting for Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan’s collaboration, Fighter, on the big screen. This time, the actor will be joined by Deepika Padukone, who is fresh from the stupendous success of Pathaan. The latest we have learnt about the film is that the director is extra cautious about avoiding leaks. Keep reading to know more!

Leaks from the shooting locations aren’t new and in fact, those only help in creating buzz. However, sometimes it spoils the fun if important moments are illegally being put on social media. Even Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan saw too many leaks coming out on the internet. Amid this, the director Siddharth Anand doesn’t want to compromise on the content of his upcoming actioner.

As per the report in ETimes, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be shooting some emotional scenes for Fighter in a studio in Mumbai. To avoid leaks, Siddharth Anand will be shooting those scenes with minimal crew. Some 20 to 30 extra crew members are kept on standby mode. The schedule is expected to end by mid-June.

Talking about the same, a veteran trade source said, “Aditya Chopra has immense trust in Siddharth Anand to deliver a grand visual spectacle that has never been seen before with ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’. Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since ‘Karan Arjun’ and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ as the biggest film that India has ever produced.” (via IANS)

Meanwhile, after Fighter, Siddharth Anand will be directing the highly-anticipated Tiger vs Pathaan, starring Salman Khana and Shah Rukh Khan.

