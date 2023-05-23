Kriti Sanon has come a long way since her debut film Heropanti. She has delivered some memorable performances in movies such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, and Panipat. She has captivated audiences with her stellar performances and undeniable charm over the past nine years.

Kriti has solidified her position as one of the most beloved actors in the industry with a string of blockbuster flicks. Nine years after making her acting debut, the actress speaks out about wanting to do more but feeling limited by her opportunities.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Kriti Sanon reflected on a moment in her career when she felt she could have had more of an impact but had a hard time finding directors willing to take a bet on her. She described the experience as hard yet informative when questioned about those occurrences.

Kriti Sanon said, “When you do not come from a film background, it anyway takes time for people even to know your name. So I wanted them to know my name, and that name to resonate with talent.” The actress confessed that she always ‘craved for validation’, and that came after Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi. She credited Mimi to be one of the breakthrough films in her career.

“I always craved validation as an actor. That started happening with Bareilly Ki Barfi, and then Luka Chuppi did really well. I was taking baby steps in the right direction. Of course, after Mimi, there has been a huge shift, I got my first set of best actor awards. It took eight years for it to happen,” Adipurush actress said.

Kriti Sanon then added how was ‘frustrated’ when she felt she could do better films, but filmmakers were hesitant to take a chance on her. “There were a lot of moments of that… knowing I could do more, but not having the kind of opportunities I wanted on my table. When you come from the outside, you don’t know people, and they don’t know you. It takes a while to make an impact and for people to associate with you. You end up doing the best you can with what you are offered. It may not necessarily be the best thing in the world, but every film has taught me something,” she said.

Now Kriti is gearing up for Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. She also has another big-budget film in her kitty, The Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

