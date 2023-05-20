Kareena Kapoor Khan is someone who actually has lived the life of Poo in reality. The ‘Ye kaun hai jisne mudkar mujhe nahi dekha’ attitude is visible in her demeanour and gestures in all the videos from her young age that exists on the internet. However, with time she has calmed down, but her old videos have been consistently fodder for memes, trolls, discussions, and everything which has a negative connotation.

Now an old video of Kareena who was then not a Khan, has resurfaced on the internet. The video belongs to an award event where Kareena reaches the stage to receive an award, almost snatching it from the presenter Aishwarya Rai. Bebo marches towards the stage, visibly upset.

As soon as Kareena receives the award, her rude gesture is visible in the video, she delivers a speech without any greetings or formalities. The Internet had opinions about this entitled attitude when Kareena Kapoor Khan had just entered the industry. For obvious reasons, this even started a debate. Scroll down to read how the internet reacted.

A user explained why Kareena Kapoor Khan is visibly so upset that she snatched the award from Aishwarya Rai. The Redditor wrote, “I think she was upset that she didn’t win Best Debut Female and Amisha Patel won it that year for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. She had to settle for Lux face of the year. It must sting to drop out of a movie due to your huge ego and then lose to the non-nepo actress from the same movie.”

Another user commented, “And everyone knows these face of the year and such awards are just a consolation trophy.” One more user wrote, “Kareena was brought up to believe she deserves to be a top heroine hence a lot of entitlement.” Another troll wrote, “Wow she was c*cky! And why am I surprised?!”

A user announced, “Bebo was, is, and will always be a brat.” Another comment read, “Brat Kareena at her best! She walked to the stage like she was asked by Mum to clean the fridge or tidy up her room. lol.” A user trolled Bebo saying, “Kareena is pissed that they body-shamed her with that dinosaur music.” One user announced, “Shahid calmed her and Saif polished her!”

You can see the video here.

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor Khan started shooting for Kaho Na..Pyaar Hai with Hrithik Roshan and the stars were to debut with the Rakesh Roshan film. Later, Kareena felt she was not being given much importance and walked out of the film to sign Refugee making her debut with Abhishek Bachchan.

Later, Ameesha Patel replaced Kareena in KNPH. At the awards, Kareena felt snubbed for the debut award which was given to Ameesha of course and Bebo had to settle with the Face of the Year award.

