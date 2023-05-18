Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the leading actresses of Bollywood. She has often been cited in the media as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. However, now she is getting trolled on social media after pictures of her Cannes 2023 look have been out. Scroll down to know more.

On her first day out on the French Riviera, Aishwarya made a statement with a cape dress by Valentino that was covered in emerald green sequins. The outfit was certainly eye-catching, but everyone was also focused on Aishwarya’s glass heels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a pair of tall, transparent heels, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen posing with critic Anupama Chopra. Although the choice of shoes is admirable, other Reddit users weren’t impressed by the dress and heels. Take a look at the pic below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishluvv)

As soon as the photos of her first look landed on Reddit, many criticised the heels. A user said, “Looks like Cinderella glass heels,” while another user said, “The dress looks like gift wrapping paper. It also adds heaviness to her frame, and along with those atrocious heels, it makes her look huge.”

A third user commented, “Those heels, ouch, I can feel the pain, literally!” a third user wrote. “Eeek! She needs to fire her stylist,” while another wrote, “Eeek! She needs to fire her stylist.” A fifth Redditor commented, “Oh, this breaks my heart, what has happened to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s styling? And who in the world is her stylist?”

Aishwarya Rai frequently attends Cannes. She has paraded down the red carpet in a variety of exquisite outfits over the years, including dresses and sarees. Fans are excited to see what she has in store for this year’s red carpet.

This year, Aishwarya is one of many Bollywood A-listers who will be present at Cannes. Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar, and Esha Gupta all marked their attendance on the first night. On day 2, Mrunal Thakur became more well-known. There are also rumours that Anushka Sharma may attend Cannes and walk the red carpet.

For more updates on Bollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Don 3: Ranveer Singh Has Indeed Replaced Shah Rukh Khan, A Video Has Already Been Shot For An Official Announcement? Reports State “Planning To Release Without Delay”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News