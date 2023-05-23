Just three days ago, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, aka Jr NTR, celebrated his 40th birthday and received tons of love and blessing from fans, family and friends. But now, reports are surfacing that the Robertsonpet Police have arrested a few fans of Tarak for alleged involvement in sacrificial activities.

As per reports doing the rounds, these fans allegedly killed two goats and spilled their blood on his banner. Read on to know more.

As reported by GreatAndhra.com, via News 18, Jr NTR’s fans have been arrested by police in Robertsonpet, Karnataka, for allegedly killing two goats and spilling their blood on the RRR star’s flexi banners outside a theatre. This incident occurred during the actor’s birthday celebrations on May 20. As per the report, the fans who have been arrested for their alleged involvement in sacrificial activities were identified as P Siva Naga Raju, K Sai, G Sai, D Naga Bhushanam, V Sai, P Nageswara Rao, Y Dharani, P Siva, and B Anil Kumar.

The report states that on May 20, Siva Naga Raju and his friends arrived at Siri Krishna and Siri Venkata Theatre to celebrate Jr NTR’s birthday. They reportedly killed the goats, smeared their blood on Jr NTR’s banners, and “took away the carcasses along with the sharp weapons used in the act before escaping the scene.”

Another incident from fans celebrating Tarak’s birthday that made the news was that of them burning a theatre with crackers during Simhardi’s re-release. As per reports, a theatre in Vijayawada broke into a fire after a few fans burst crackers while watching the actor’s superhit film Simhardi. The show got cancelled, and police personnel were deployed at the scene.

On the work front, Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his next, Devara with Koratala Siva – the first look of which was released on his birthday. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. He will reportedly also be seen joining Hrithik Roshan in War 2.

