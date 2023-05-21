Ranbir Kapoor has made sure he’s an A-list celeb in Bollywood after impressing as Jordan in Rockstar, Murphy Johnson in Barfi!, Bunny in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and more. But did you know he could have slayed another role that helped establish Hrithik Roshan as an amazing talent? If you haven’t realized which film we are talking about, it is Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar.

In a past conversation, the ‘Brahmastra’ actor revealed he walked out of Gowariker’s epic historical romantic drama, which starred Hrithik as Emperor Akbar of the Mughal Empire and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Hindu Princess Jodhaa Bai. The film was a box office success and won several accolades, including several Filmfare, Star Screen and IIFA awards. It also won a few international awards.

As reported by BollywoodLife, during the promotion of Bombay Velvet, the cast – Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, as well as its director Anurag Kashyap, were made to play a game of ‘I Have Never’. During the segment, the four were asked if they had walked out of a film. Being truthful, RK held up the ‘I Have’ card and said, “Yes, I have.” On being quizzed about the identity of the film, Kapoor replied, “Jodhaa Akbar.”

The ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ actor further added that his father, the late Rishi Kapoor, was extremely upset with his decision, and since then, he has never walked out of any film. Hearing this confession by Ranbir Kapoor, a surprised Karan Johar said, “Of course, Jodhaa Akbar, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, turned out to be one of the superhit films of the year. If only Ranbir had known.”

While 2008’s Jodhaa Akbar was a massive success and loved by critics, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Anushka Sharma’s Bombay Velvet was a box office dud. It opened to mixed reviews and was declared a commercial disaster upon failing miserably at the box office.

