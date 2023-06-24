Scarlett Johansson has been ruling everyone’s hearts for decades now. From being called one of the s*xiest women ever to becoming one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, the lady has been on top of her game. While her fans have always seen her basking in elegance and class, there is another side to the starlet that’s super raunchy and badas*. Scroll on to know what we’re talking about.

When we talk about Scarlett’s sartorial picks, we think of her in dresses with sharp silhouettes or gowns that are hot and classy. But today, we bring you a throwback picture of the diva where she looked dangerous while opting for street-style casuals.

A Reddit page shared a picture of Scarlett Johansson with the title “Olympus Fashion 2005”, where the actress looked super chic and casual. She wore a black mesh tank top with a tiny logo on the chest. The flimsy fabric gave a translucent view of her white bra and cl*vage. She paired it will a classy great-fitted blue denim that features high-waisted detailing. She did not use any belt, keeping the entire ensemble basic and effortless.

Not just that, Scarlett Johansson also held a cigarette in her hand while nonchalantly looking up towards the camera. She tied her blond hair in a bun and flaunted retro-style Hollywood curls at the front.

Take A Look:

The Black Widow actress wore a matte foundation that gave her porcelain skin a vibrant glow. She applied peachy eyeshadows and a bright coral lipstick that matched her scarlet nail paint perfectly.

Scarlett Johansson did not wear any jewellery, staying raw and chic. This one of its kind look deserves a complete tenner in our opinion.

For more such fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

