IMDb has announced the best of the year 2023. The best theatrical releases, OTT films and web series. This list has been curated after taking into consideration what films and shows were the most popular with IMDb users worldwide. This year-end list is based on the actual page views of more than 200 million monthly visitors.

While Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan tops the list of the Best theatrical releases this year, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stands at number 3. Jawan’s director, Atlee, asserted that the film holds a significant place in his heart, and the validation from the audiences has been the cherry on the cake. The director is elated to rule the IMDb list this year and credits his success to none other than SRK!

Karan Johar was overwhelmed with the love and warmth his film RARKPK, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, received on IMDb. It has also been a phenomenal year for Indian films in the theaters.

IMDb has categorically sorted the best theater releases, and while you can check out the list, we’ll guide you on where to watch them as well!

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (Theatrical)

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan was a rage in the Atlee directorial. The actor was featured as the father and the son, and while audiences were bowled over his phenomenal transitions in the double role, you can watch this first film from the list of IMDb Top 10 Films on Netflix. The film is streaming in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s other biggie is available on Amazon Prime Video. The YRF biggie is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu with English & Hindi subtitles. The film is the story of a spy who embarks on a mission and is helped by none other than another Spy, Tiger!

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s rom-com is available on Prime Video. The third film on the list of IMDb Top 10 Films also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, and the hook here is not one but two eternal love stories!

Leo

Thalapathy Vijay shattered all records as Leo Das in the Lokesh Kanagaraj film this year and it deserves to be in the list of IMDb Top 10 Films. While it had a lot of theories about the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, the film was loved by the audiences. The film is streaming on Netflix.

OMG 2

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi gave the Hindi Film Industry a sensible film this year, which talked about s*x education at full length. You can watch it on Netflix with Hindi and English subtitles.

Jailer

Rajinikanth’s Jailer is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with English subtitles. Rajini Anna plays a retired jailer who returns to the cop world when it involves his son.

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is streaming on Zee 5, and the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. The film is a sequel to the 2001 drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Directed by Anil Sharma, it shattered all records entering the 500 crore club.

The Kerala Story

The Sudipto Sen’s film created quite a stir due to its controversial subject. Some called it a propaganda while others called it unnecessary, but the box office stats spoke volumes that the film could not be ignored. The Kerala Story has not been released on OTT yet and we’ll update you soon about where to watch it.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was a crackling romantic comedy. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is streaming on Netflix and you should watch it for two reasons – 1. Ranbir & Shraddha’s chemistry, 2. Boney Kapoor & Dimple Kapadia’s chemistry!

Bholaa

Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. While it appears on number 10 in this list of IMDb Top 10 Films, those who love dark suspense thrillers would love it. Another reason to watch it is the sensational Tabu!

All of the movies first released theatrically in India between January 1 and November 6, 2023, that have an average IMDb user rating of 5 or higher, these ten titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

Well, that is quite a list to gulp down. But what are you waiting for. Knock them down this weekend!

