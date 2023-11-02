Ankita Lokhande is currently making headlines for her antics inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Right from her fights with her husband, Vicky Jain, to talking about her former lover and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she’s grabbing headlines for all the controversial reasons. A few days back, the Pavitra Rishta star was seen discussing her and SSR’s break-up with Munawar Faruqui, where she revealed that things changed between them overnight.

Ankita and Sushant were the hot pair of TV when they featured together Pavitra Rishta. It is being said soon after the actor moved to films and became a Bollywood star, things changed between them. The duo parted ways in 2016 after the late actor wasn’t reportedly ready to settle down in his personal life. Today’s throwback will tell you about the time when the couple fought in public.

The story goes back to the time when Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were madly in love. But, their fans witnessed their tiff in public after Ankita reportedly slapped him. It was being said that the Manikarnika actress, who was quite possessive of her boyfriend, once went to meet him in Yash Raj Studios, where she took SSR’s phone, checked it, returned it, said Thank you, and slapped him.

While the reason behind such a rumor wasn’t revealed, it was later proved to be just a gossip. Later, Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput addressed the same and refused the claims, calling it sheer nonsense. The actress had said, “There is no truth to it. It has not happened outside YRF as reported. It is absolutely wrong. I can never ever slap Sushant.”

And SSR said, “I do a lot of things every day for which I deserve a slap but that has not happened, unfortunately yet. Our relationship is quite sorted out… People like to spice it all.”

Meanwhile, speaking about her breaking up, Ankita Lokhande told her Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Munawar Faruqui, “There was no reason. I was blank, ek raat me chize palti hai meri life me. Aap jab upar chad rahe hote ho na career me, dus log aur kaan bharte hai. Jo bhi ho raha hoga, mujhe nahi pata par uska apna ek matter tha. Maine kabhi roka bhi nahi.”

Coming back, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14, 2020, Ankita Lokhande was under the radar of agencies after she was questioned by the actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty.

