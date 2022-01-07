Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the popular stars in the industry and gave several superhit films. He had a massive fan following and fans loved him for his humble and down to earth nature. There was one more adorable quality that was much loved among his fans, it’s none other than his sense of humour.

Advertisement

Sushant and Ankita Lokhande dated for nearly six years before calling it quits in 2016. They met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and soon the two were head over heels for each other. In 2013, a rumour began to spread that Ankita apparently slapped the late actor outside the YRF Studios.

Advertisement

Several media reports claimed that both Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita’s relationship hit a rough patch and trouble was brewing between the live-in couple. Apparently, Ankita called Sushant outside the YRF studio and then checked his phone. An argument ensued between the two and she lost her cool. Ankita then allegedly slapped him. However, it was later proved to be just a rumour and there’s no truth to it.

The Manikarnika actress categorically denied such reports. As reported by NDTV, the actress said, “There is no truth to it. It has not happened outside YRF as reported. It is absolutely wrong. I can never ever slap Sushant.”

Even Sushant Singh Rajput was asked about the rumour but he replied in his trademark sense of humour. SSR said, “I do a lot of things every day for which I deserve a slap but that has not happened unfortunately yet. Our relationship is quite sorted out… People like to spice it all.”

Well, now you know why Sushant is loved by his fans!

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande recently got married to her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain in Mumbai. Pictures from her wedding ceremonies also went viral on social media.

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Radhe, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 Make It To The List No Film Would Want To Be In – Worst Of 2021!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube