India is witnessing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. Especially, the Bollywood industry seems to be most affected by the virus presently, as a lot of actors are testing positive for Covid-19. Actress Swara Bhaskar has now joined the list of actors who have tested positive for the virus.

The actress recently revealed that she has contracted the virus and has quarantined herself as per the COVID protocols. However, rather than receiving get well soon messages, the actress has now been targeted by the trolls over social media.

Today morning (7 January), Swara Bhaskar took it to her Twitter handle to inform her fans that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

Swara’s Tweet read, “Hello Covid! 😬 Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. 🤞🏾

SO grateful for family & to be at home.

Stay safe everyone 🙏🏽.”

Well, with such terrible news, ‘get well soon’ wishes usually follows. However, it now looks, rather than wishing the actress a speedy recovery, the trolls have grabbed an opportunity to target Swara Bhaskar over her previous anti-government tweets. With the same intention, many trolls retweeted her tweet (which revealed she was covid positive) and wrote many mean comments, specifically attacking the actress by asking her to blame her condition on Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

A Twitter user wrote, “Daal do Modi pe blame aur baat khatam karo DIDi.” Another user wrote, “Feeling sad for Corona.” One user went on to tweet, “The best of all the news I have heard in 2022 till now. May she dies and doesn’t even get a place in hell as well. #SwaraBhasker Rest in Hell in advance.🙏,” While another one tweeted, “Will be waiting for the news of your demise. 🙏.”

Check the tweets out:

Will be waiting for the news of your demise. 🙏 https://t.co/2EjuiWeuAq — संयम शर्मा (@SanyamVoice) January 7, 2022

The best of the all the news I have heard in 2022 till now. May she dies and doesn't even get a place in hell as well. #SwaraBhasker Rest in Hell in advance.🙏 https://t.co/dASeMUs1DF — Pulkit Agarwal (@ImPulkitAg30) January 7, 2022

Feeling sad for Corona 😭😭 https://t.co/tf3V3OBhOl — Jay Jethva (@JayJeth85112568) January 7, 2022

Daal do Modi pe blame aur baat khatam karo DIDi — कच्चा शायर (@KachchaShayar) January 6, 2022

Swara Bhaskar tweeted,she has been tested positive for Corona. Interestingly this is the first time she has shared any positive news.😂 😂 https://t.co/tgCRFB84kc — AmitVSrivastava (@AmitV13_vns) January 7, 2022

I feel sorry for Corona to get in touch with you literally 😂 https://t.co/1eXlMcrwpA — I am Modi (@harmony4oll) January 7, 2022

This is utterly wrong to wish someone’s demise!

We hope Swara recovers quickly and is all healthy in no time!

Other than Swara Bhaskar, other actors like Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula Kapoor, Mahesh Babu, Prem Chopra, John Abraham, and his wife Priya Runchal have also tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

