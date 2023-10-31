Bigg Boss 13 gained momentum soon after it was launched on national TV around two weeks back. Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show saw its first eviction of the season when Soniya Bansal was shown the exit doors. While the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep their viewers hooked to the TV sets, they recently welcomed the first two wild card contestants of the season- Manasvi Mamgai and Samarth Jurel, who introduced himself as Isha Malviya’s boyfriend.

Amid all the news around Bigg Boss 17 and its contestants, Bigg Boss OTT Winner Elvish Yadav has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Soon after the show went on-air, the digital reality show winner was seen lending support to Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider – a YouTuber who hails from Uttrakhand.

Recently, Bigg Boss’ biggest fan page took to its Twitter page, where it revealed the survey of BB 17 contestants’ social media presence on Instagram. Reportedly, ever since Elvish Yadav started supporting UK Rider aka Babu Bhaiya aka Anurag Dobhal, his followers have unfollowed him on social media. Yes, you heard that right!

It is being said that Elvish Yadav has lost around 3 lakh followers in this month and the reason is his support for Anurag Dobhal. The Tweet read, “#ElvishYadav is losing more than 13K followers everyday, ever since he started supporting. @uk07rider. He lost around 3 Lakh followers this month @ElvishYadav.” Likewise for Anurag, who lost around 15K followers in a day.

#ElvishYadav is losing more than 13K followers everyday, ever since he started supporting @uk07rider. He lost around 3 Lakh followers this month@ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/OAJbRltDxc — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) October 31, 2023

#AnuragDhobal is losing followers on #Instagram. Yesterday he lost around 15K followers. pic.twitter.com/guvp8JtCai — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) October 31, 2023

Reacting to the same a user wrote, “What is Elvish known for?” while another wrote, “System hang.”

A third one commented, “Jb elvish k 5M followers to wo kattar they abhi bhi jitne bhi wo kattar h sirf followers nhi hai.”

On the other hand, Munawar Faruqui has been at the gaining end. Reportedly, the comedian-turned reality TV star has been garnering 50K followers every day on Instagram.

#MunawarFaruqui is gaining more than 50K followers everyday on instagram pic.twitter.com/R46Ry3q43T — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) October 31, 2023

Coming back, what are your thoughts on their changing social media presence? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel Makes Shocking Allegations Of Physical Abuse Against Abhishek Kumar; Says, “He Once Slapped Isha Malviya So Hard… Threatened To Pour Hot tea On Her Face”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News