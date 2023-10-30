With each passing day, Bigg Boss 17 is getting more interesting and more dramatic. This Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw two new wild card entries – Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai. The Bigg Boss 17 house was already full of commotion, and the addition of two new members stirred things up. Samarth and Manasvi’s presence has brought a new drama to the forefront as Samarth is Isha Malviya’s boyfriend. Also present in the house is Isha’s ex-boyfriend, Abhishek Kumar. In yesterday’s episode, Samarth told the BB 17 housemates all about Isha and Abhishek’s abusive relationship.

In yesterday’s episode, Isha did not accept her relationship with Samarth, initially. However, later she admitted to dating him and revealed they had been together for a year. After the clarification, Samarth asked Isha why she forgave Abhishek even though he was physically abusive.

Samarth revealed that Abhishek Kumar was super possessive and physically abused her when she posted a backless photo of herself on social media. He apparently made her delete the picture and threatened to push her out of a moving car if she did not do what he asked. Isha’s current boyfriend even claimed that Abhishek threatened to throw hot tea on Isha’s face if she didn’t listen to him. This revelation left the rest of the housemates shocked!

Earlier, before entering Bigg Boss, Samarth had told India Forums how once on New Year, Abhishek Kumar had slapped Isha and threatened to pour hot tea to ruin her appearance. He said, “Abhishek once slapped Isha so hard on New Year’s Eve that her eye was nearly injured. He threatened to pour hot tea on her face, saying he would ruin her appearance.”

On the other hand, Abhishek Kumar talked about his relationship with Isha Malviya with Vicky Jain. He said, “Mujhe Isha pe gussa kyu aata tha, alag alag ladko ke saath ghumna, milna, yeh sab karna mujhe acceptable nahi tha, upar se uski maa, unko party karne ka bahot shauk tha. Toh mere se pehle Udaariyaan mey ek aur ladka tha, mere time pe, mere se pehle, teen mahine ke liye, uske baad mai aaya, mere jaane ke baad ye aaya (What made me angry about Isha is her going out and meeting other men, it wasn’t acceptable to me. Her mother loved to go to parties. Before me, there was someone else from Udaariyaan in her life for three months. After him, I came into her life and after me, this guy entered her life).”

Abhishek further claimed that Isha used him and she would do so with her current boyfriend as well.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya’s Boyfriend Samarth Jurel Calls Abhishek Kumar “Badtameez & Bewakoof”, Says His Girlfriend “Is Being Childish”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News