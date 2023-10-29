Munawar Faruqui is one of those few names who has made a mark for himself in the digital world. The social media star turned into an overnight sensation with his performance in Kangana Ranaut‘s reality show, Lock Upp. The show earned him recognition and fame, and he grabbed the trophy.

However, his struggle story is inspirational yet motivational. Do you know that the comedian turned influencer turned social media star earned a meager amount as his first salary? An amount that is totally unthinkable.

Munawar Faruqui earned only Rs 850 per month. You would be further surprised to know that this amount was earned by him when he was only 11-12 and worked at a shop. During one of his interviews, he revealed that he was so young and his family needed so much financial assistance that he never spent the amount on himself.

Later, when he changed his career to a comedian, he earned Rs 10,000 for a show on Alt Balaji, which starred Rajeev Khandelwal and Divyanka Tripathi. While he kept climbing the ladder of success, his breakthrough came with Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. He was paid 3.5 – 4 lakh per week for the show, which lasted 14 weeks.

So apart from the winning price, he earned almost 40-45 lakh for the show. But guess what describes his ultimate success? His salary for Bigg Boss 17! Reportedly, the comedian is earning 7 – 8 lakh per week for Salman Khan’s reality show.

From 850 Rs per month, which amount to Rs 212 per week to earning 8 lakh per week. That is an unimaginable jump of 377258.5%. If you do the math, Munawar Faruqui’s reported fee from his first salary to his current salary for Bigg Boss 17 took a jump by 3773 times.

If that is not a success story, then we wonder what is. The comedian has achieved this fame through hard work, dedication, and determination. While people fall for his shayaris he wins hearts with his innocence.

Currently, Munawar Faruqui has turned into one of the top contenders to win the new season of Bigg Boss. The show features Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Neil Bhatt, and others who will fight the 14-week show to win the trophy and the prize money of 50 lakh.

Munawar Faruqui enjoys a huge fan following of 7 million followers on Instagram, as well.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Shweta Tiwari Landed In Legal Trouble Over Her Controversial “Meri Bra Ka Size Bhagwaan Le Rahe Hain” Remark & Later Said “It’s Been Misconstrued,” In A Statement

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News