Comedian Munawar Faruqui became a household name after he won the reality show Lock Upp last year. He entered the show to tell his side of the story of being jailed for 37 days after being allegedly arrested for hurting religious sentiments and taking digs at the current ruling party.

In this latest video, the comedian speaks about the most intense experience he has had in his life. He recalled how he cried and has lived his life for 16 years without his mother, and each day he misses her.

In a conversation with ETimes, Munawar Faruqui recently revealed his time in jail. “When I was going inside, that moment was when I was mentally disturbed, and I felt everything around me. I was unable to think what was happening. I was feeling all emotions at once, I was restless. Jail is the hell where you go alive. I wouldn’t even want to send my arch-enemy to this hell. You are disconnected from the outer world, where you are ordered to do basic things of your routine. There were people who went back home after 14 years and couldn’t find their homes. The family members had stopped meeting them and also relocated themselves,” he said.

Munawar Faruqui further said, “I used to talk to everyone. All of them wanted to talk to me. Our routine was 6:30 am, there used to be prayer, and then we would get 45 mins in which you had to bathe, wash clothes and other things. Then I used to struggle to spend those 5 hours from 7-12 pm till lunch would come. That was another punishment in itself. The food was worse than what even the people who barely get food eat. Then again you have to wait till evening, 7 pm after eating by 8:30 pm you have to sleep. In those hours and days, you only think, and your strength to think would end.”

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui then revealed that he also got beaten up in jail. “I remember there was a young boy who had committed a brutal murder. That boy told me that if I didn’t kill him, that man would have killed me. That boy once told me, ‘I wish I would have let him kill me rather than coming to jail.’ He felt this jail was the living hell that he was experiencing before death. They didn’t have any aggression. There were fights, but the fear was that you would get beaten. I also got beaten. It is the jail’s ‘Prashad’, it’s not allowed, but they beat you for random reasons,” the comedian added.

Showing his emotional side, Munawar also revealed how his father passed away in 2020 after being paralysed for 10 years. He revealed, “It was February when my dad passed away, and I got two college shows which were scheduled 7 days after my dad’s demise. I didn’t have money at that time, so I remember that I had to take my father’s mortal remains to my village in an ambulance for which I borrowed Rs 30,000 from someone for the last rites.”

