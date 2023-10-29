Kapil Sharma has found his way up the ladder in the TV industry. The comedian-actor has his own show – The Kapil Sharma Show, and it has a huge fan base. The star invites many from the film industry and cricket fraternity for a quick and fun chat. From Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, many have graced the popular chat show. Recently, Kapil revealed in an interview what is so special about his show. He also revealed why Kangana Ranaut only laughs on his show.

Kangana is known to speak her mind, but the diva does not usually prefer promoting her films on reality shows. However, she has been spotted more than once on Kapil’s comedy show. Speaking about the same, Kapil said that Kangana laughs only on his show because it is comfortable.

On the All About Eve India podcast, Kapil Sharma was asked why Kangana only laughs on The Kapil Sharma Show “I didn’t realise it before. But then someone told me after she had been on our show two-three times. They told me that she doesn’t go on any other show but mine.”

Kapil then further explained the possible reason behind this and said that his show makes people feel comfortable as it is a light-hearted show. He further added, “But on our show, we create that ambiance that they feel that this show is all about them. It makes them feel comfortable, they get to speak also, and ours is a lighthearted show.”

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut‘s recently released Tejas is doing below-average business at the box office. The film has been receiving poor to mixed reviews from audiences and critics at the box office. Well, after looking at its opening day performance, we wonder if the Queen actress will give another flop. The film also stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Rohed Khan, and Ashish Vidyarthi, amongst others.

On the box office front, Tejas has failed to even collect a crore on its opening day at the box office. The Kangana Ranaut starrer has minted approximately 1.25 crore on Day 1.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Bigg Boss’ Vishal Aditya Singh Clarifies He “Would Not Want To Be Friends With His Exes,” Opens About Heartbreak & Sitting At Dargah Till 4 AM – Is He Hinting At Madhurima Tuli? Find Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News