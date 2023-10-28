Kapil Sharma is a big name in the TV industry now, however, the journey has not been all smooth for the star. From controversies surrounding his show to his love story with his wife Ginni Chatrath, Kapil has always made news.

While many know about Ginni and Kapil’s love story, many fans do not know that the comedian had to convince Ginni’s parents as they were against her marrying the star. Kapil revealed that he was asked his salary when he first met his then-girlfriend’s father.

During a recent interaction with his cousin Angelee Sidar on her podcast Feel It In Your Soul, Kapil shared how he met Ginni’s father and how he would have never gotten a chance to even make a case for himself. Kapil said that when he was in college, artistes weren’t valued. The Zwigato star said that it was Ginni’s father’s love for his daughter that he met her.

Ginni’s father wanted to know if Kapil was earning well and asked him if he even manages to make Rs 5-10k, “At that time I was earning good money from TV, but he didn’t believe it. He asked me if I’m able to earn Rs 5-10k in a day or not. I told him I do more than that. He was shocked and asked, ‘Itne paise milte hain (Do you get that much money)?”

During an interview with The Man Magazine, Kapil had previously said that when he found out Ginni likes him, he told her that the car she came in cost more than what his entire family put together is worth!

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018. The couple was blessed with a baby girl, Anayra, exactly a year later. In 2021, they welcomed their second child, a son, Trishaan.

On the other hand, Kapil Sharma is currently in the process of developing a show that will showcase prominent figures from various domains. A report revealed that Kapil Sharma is in talks with Netflix for a comedy show, featuring many celebrities.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Amid Isha Malviya’s Alleged Boyfriend Samarth Jurel’s Entry On Salman Khan’s Show, Recent Video Of Him Calling Isha His Close Friend Goes Viral: “Dating Ka Kuch Hai Nahi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News